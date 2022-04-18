Major Gulf bourses were mixed on Monday amid steady crude prices, while most Asian and European markets were shut due to an extended Easter weekend.

Oil prices stabilized as worries over slowing demand in China prompted investors to take profits on gains made earlier in the day on concerns over tight supply and the deepening Ukraine crisis.

Authorities in Ukraine's Western and Southern regions of Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk reported multiple explosions on Monday, while a Reuters reporter heard a series of blasts in Kyiv, as Russia's invasion of the country drags on for nearly two months.

Dubai's main share index was flat, after rising 1.7% in the previous week following Dubai Electricity and Water Authority's (DEWA) stellar debut.

DEWA shares were up 0.7%.

Gains in the real estate sector were offset by losses in financials.

Abu Dhabi's index was down 0.3%.

Qatar's benchmark index slipped 0.2%, extending losses on profit-taking.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was flat.

Financials rose, with index heavyweights Al Rajhi Bank and Banque Saudi Fransi driving gains.

Shares of Arabian Cement and Saudi Arabia's biggest lender Saudi National Bank fell after the stocks began trading ex-dividend.

Arabian Cement dropped 4.4% and was the top percentage loser on the index.

