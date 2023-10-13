Tunisia - The Financial Market Council (French: CMF) reminded companies listed on the stock exchange that they must submit their business indicators for the third quarter of the 2023 financial year by October 20, 2023 at the latest.

This was in a statement issued by the CMF on Thursday.

In fact, 16 companies have not yet submitted their half-yearly financial statements, according to the note on "Trends in the results of listed companies during the first half of 2023" published by the Tunis Stock Exchange on October 10, 2023.

"They break down as follows: SAH on the main market's A-segment, AETECH, ASSAD, AIR LIQUIDE, CELLCOM, SOPAT, STIP and TGH on the B-segment and ALKIMIA, ELECTROSTAR, GIF-FILTER, MIP, SERVICOM, SIPHAT, TUNISAIR and UADH on the S-segment".

"The regulatory deadline for the publication of half-yearly financial statements, i.e. August 31, 2023, was met by 23 listed companies or 29% of the list", the TSE document states.

It should be noted that "CELLCOM, ELECTROSTAR, GIF-FILTER, MIP, SERVICOM, SIPHAT, TGH, TUNISAIR and UADH have not yet published their financial statements for the 2022 financial year".

The CMF pointed out that "in accordance with the provisions of Article 21 of Law No. 94-117 of November 14, 1994 on the reorganisation of the financial market, listed companies are required to file or send to the CMF and the Tunis Stock Exchange, not later than twenty days after the end of each quarter of the financial year, business indicators defined by sector by regulation of the Financial Market Council.

Those companies must publish the said quarterly indicators in the official bulletin of the Financial Market Council and in a daily newspaper published in Tunis".

"These indicators must be drawn up in accordance with the provisions of Article 44 a of the CMF regulations on public offerings and the indicators by sector set out in Annex 11 to the same regulations," the Financial Market Council stressed.

According to the Tunis Stock Exchange, 63 out of 79 listed companies, i.e. 80% of listed companies, have published their financial statements for the first six months of the current year.

© Tap 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).