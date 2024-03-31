The net profits of Lazurde Company for Jewelry fell by 9.94% year-on-year (YoY) to SAR 30.80 million in 2023 from SAR 34.20 million.

Revenues declined by 4.13% to SAR 1.91 billion last year from SAR 1.99 billion in 2022, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) went down to SAR 0.54 as of 31 December 2023 from SAR 0.59 a year earlier.

At the end of 30 September 2023, the net profits reached SAR 43.50 million, higher by 38.53% YoY than SAR 31.40 million.

Dividends

L'azurde announced the board’s recommendation to distribute cash dividends amounting to SAR 17.25 million, equivalent to 3% of the capital, for 2023.

The Saudi company will distribute SAR 0.30 per share for 57.50 million eligible shareholders.

Meanwhile, the payment date will be disclosed at a later time.

