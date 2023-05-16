KUWAIT - Al Ahleia Insurance Company on Tuesday announced net profits of KD 5.4 million (about USD 16.3 million), compared to KD 4.4 million (about 13.3 million USD) during the same period in 2022, up 24.6 percent.

In a statement published on the Boursa Kuwait's website on Tuesday, Al Ahleia Insurance Company said per share dividend in Q1 rose to 25.3 fills, compared to 20.3 fills in the corresponding period of 2022, representing a growth rate of 24.6 percent.

Al Ahleia Insurance Company was established in 1962 and was listed on the stock exchange in 1984, with a paid-up capital of KD 30 million (USD 90.9 million). (end) kma.jah

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).