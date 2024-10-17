National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), the Gulf country’s largest lender, posted 5.7% rise in Q3 2024 net profit attributable to owners at 165 million dinars ($538 million)

In a regulatory statement on the Kuwait stock exchange on Thursday, NBK said operating revenue was KWD 318.6 million versus KWD 298 million in the year-ago period.

For the nine-month period ending September 30, the lender made a net profit of KWD 457 million, primarily on higher operating income and lower provisions, that were partly offset by higher operating expenses and higher taxes.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Bindu Rai)

