KUWAIT CITY - Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation ‎company, today reported Q1 2025 net income of KD 11.6 million, equivalent to 4.65 fils ‎per share. EBITDA stood at KD 67.6 million on revenue of KD 389 million. ‎

Note Q1 2025 figures are not comparable to Q1 2024 due to distribution of 49% shares in ‎Agility Global as in-kind dividends that occurred in May 2024.‎

Performance update

Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan said: “We are pleased to report that the year has ‎started on a positive note from an operational perspective. While market conditions ‎remained somewhat challenging, our operating entities continued to demonstrate good ‎organic growth. This performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and the ‎commitment of our teams across the business.”‎

Agility KSCP’s performance in the first quarter was primarily driven by Agility Global ‎PLC, which reported an EBIT of USD 92 million and revenue of USD 1,143 million in Q1 ‎‎2025. These results were supported by strong contributions from its three largest ‎businesses: Menzies, Tristar, and Agility Logistics Parks (ALP). Financial performance ‎for Agility Global in the period was impacted by higher depreciation and interest expenses ‎associated with ongoing investments to support future growth. ‎

‎“Other businesses in Kuwait remain committed to executing their growth strategies while ‎actively pursuing opportunities to enhance value and returns for shareholders,” Sultan ‎said. “GCS remained focused on driving operational efficiency and growth, while MRC ‎achieved a significant milestone by securing the contract to develop and operate a Metal ‎Reclamation Facility (MRF) for KNPC and KIPIC refineries — an important addition to ‎our industrial services portfolio."‎

He added: "We’re also pleased with the steady progress at ALP Kuwait’s S2/South Village ‎project, a strategic commercial and logistics hub designed to serve the growing needs of ‎Sabah Al-Ahmad City. The project is advancing as planned, with first deliveries ‎scheduled for 2025."‎

Recap of Agility Q1 2025 Financial Performance ‎

‎●‎ Agility’s net profit was KD 11.6 million and EPS was 4.65 fils.‎

‎●‎ Agility’s EBIT stood at KD 40.6 million and EBITDA KD 67.6 million. ‎

‎●‎ Agility’s revenue increased 16% to KD 389 million and net revenue increased ‎‎11%.‎

‎●‎ Agility enjoys a healthy balance sheet with KD 4.2 billion in assets.‎

‎●‎ Agility reported an operating cash flow of KD 56 million for the first quarter of ‎‎2025. ‎

