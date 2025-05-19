PHOTO
KUWAIT CITY - Agility, a supply chain services, infrastructure and innovation company, today reported Q1 2025 net income of KD 11.6 million, equivalent to 4.65 fils per share. EBITDA stood at KD 67.6 million on revenue of KD 389 million.
Note Q1 2025 figures are not comparable to Q1 2024 due to distribution of 49% shares in Agility Global as in-kind dividends that occurred in May 2024.
Performance update
Agility Vice Chairman Tarek Sultan said: “We are pleased to report that the year has started on a positive note from an operational perspective. While market conditions remained somewhat challenging, our operating entities continued to demonstrate good organic growth. This performance reflects the strength of our diversified portfolio and the commitment of our teams across the business.”
Agility KSCP’s performance in the first quarter was primarily driven by Agility Global PLC, which reported an EBIT of USD 92 million and revenue of USD 1,143 million in Q1 2025. These results were supported by strong contributions from its three largest businesses: Menzies, Tristar, and Agility Logistics Parks (ALP). Financial performance for Agility Global in the period was impacted by higher depreciation and interest expenses associated with ongoing investments to support future growth.
“Other businesses in Kuwait remain committed to executing their growth strategies while actively pursuing opportunities to enhance value and returns for shareholders,” Sultan said. “GCS remained focused on driving operational efficiency and growth, while MRC achieved a significant milestone by securing the contract to develop and operate a Metal Reclamation Facility (MRF) for KNPC and KIPIC refineries — an important addition to our industrial services portfolio."
He added: "We’re also pleased with the steady progress at ALP Kuwait’s S2/South Village project, a strategic commercial and logistics hub designed to serve the growing needs of Sabah Al-Ahmad City. The project is advancing as planned, with first deliveries scheduled for 2025."
Recap of Agility Q1 2025 Financial Performance
● Agility’s net profit was KD 11.6 million and EPS was 4.65 fils.
● Agility’s EBIT stood at KD 40.6 million and EBITDA KD 67.6 million.
● Agility’s revenue increased 16% to KD 389 million and net revenue increased 11%.
● Agility enjoys a healthy balance sheet with KD 4.2 billion in assets.
● Agility reported an operating cash flow of KD 56 million for the first quarter of 2025.
