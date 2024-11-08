KUWAIT-- KAMCO investment company declared on Thursday posting net profits amounting to KD 3.46 million (USD 11.2 million) in the first nine months of 2024 -- with a 348.7 percent rise compared to the corresponding duration of the previous year.

Earnings per share was recorded at 10.14 fils in the same duration, growing by 348.5 percent in contrast to the past year's same period.

KAMCO was established in 1998 and was listed in Boursa Kuwait (the stock exchange) in 2003.

It is specialized in managing assets, banking investments and financial brokerage.

