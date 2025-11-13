Abu Dhabi: Investcorp Capital achieved a net profit valued at $12 million in the first quarter (Q1) of fiscal year (FY) 2025/2026, demonstrating earnings resilience amid higher interest costs along with disciplined cost control.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) recorded $0.55, while the gross operating income reached $24 million, according to the financial results.

Sana Khater, CEO of Investcorp Capital, commented: “The 20% year-on-year growth we’ve seen in total income in the first quarter and near-doubling of Capital Deployment profit reflect the strength of our business model. We continue to leverage a broad global pipeline to generate shareholder value.”

On his part, Rohit Nanda, Chief Financial Officer of Investcorp Capital, said: "Our Q1 results reflect the disciplined execution of our strategy, with total assets reaching $1.93 billion and our Capital Deployment portfolio expanding to around 70% of total assets.

The ordinary general meeting (OGM) greenlighted a proposed ordinary share dividend of $56 million (2.57 cents per share) for FY25, maintaining one of the strongest dividend profiles on the ADX.

