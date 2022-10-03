Kuwait Finance House has completed its acquisition of Ahli United Bank, creating one of the largest banks in the Gulf region.

In a statement, Ahli United Bank said the acquisition was completed on October 2. "This is a major and positive step forward for Ahli United Bank and its customers," it said.

"The combined strength of the institutions makes it one of the largest banks in the region with over $118 billion in assets, an increased presence in 12 countries and staffed by over 17,000 qualified professionals, allowing us to better serve our esteemed customers," the bank said.

The AUB statement assured customers that its banking relationship continues unchanged in terms services, products, branches and contact persons.

"We fully know that our success is driven by you and we are looking forward to offering a broader and enhanced range of services to cater to all your needs," it said.

