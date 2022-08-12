Abu Dhabi – Invest Bank has incurred net losses of AED 59.01 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, down nearly 9% from AED 64.93 million in H1-21.

The loss per share declined to AED 0.019 in H1-22 from AED 0.020 in H1-21, according to the income statements on Wednesday.

The clients’ deposits have reached AED 7.92 billion at the end of H1-22, while the total assets amounted to AED 8.71 billion.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the net losses plummeted to AED 27.12 million from AED 45.31 million in Q2-21.

The loss per share stood at AED 0.009 in Q2-22, versus AED 0.014 in Q2-21.

Meanwhile, the UAE-based lender registered accumulated losses worth AED 2.10 billion as of H1-22, representing 66% of the capital.

