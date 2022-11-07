Cairo - Golden Pyramids Plaza has logged $27.41 million in its consolidated profits during the first six months (6M) of 2022.

This represents a yearly hike of 157.61% when compared to profits of $10.64 million in the corresponding period in 2021, including minority shareholders’ rights, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

Revenues of the EGX-listed company grew to $65.27 million during the first half (H1) of the year, compared to $54.31 million in H1 of 2021.

In 2021, Golden Pyramids Plaza turned to profitability, gaining $4.9 million in net profits, versus losses of $6.5 million in 2020, including minority shareholders’ rights.

