Cairo – Gadwa for Industrial Development has recorded consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 281.86 million since it started operating on 5 September 2021 until 30 June 2022.

Gadwa generated revenues of EGP 4.63 billion during the10-month period, according to the income statements.

Furthermore, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.17 in the September 2021-June 2022 period.

Meanwhile, the listed firm suffered standalone net losses after tax worth EGP 9.50 million during its first 10 months (10M) of its incorporation, while the loss per share reached EGP 0.009.

In September 2021-March 2022, Gadwa’s consolidated net profits after tax totalled EGP 158.36 million.

