Asian stocks inch away from 10-month low, rate jitters linger

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.59% higher

Oil set for 2% weekly gain on China holiday demand, tight US supply

Brent November futures which expire on Friday rose 5 cents to $95.43 per barrel

Dollar off 10-month high, yen still under intervention watch

The euro largely held its ground after rebounding overnight, but was still not far from its January low of $1.0482

Gold set for worst month in seven on elevated US rates outlook

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,866.19 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher as investors digest economic data ahead of inflation report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.07 points, or 0.35%, to 33,666.34

Bankman-Fried may face 'very long sentence' if convicted, judge says

Mark Cohen, Bankman-Fried's lawyer, said there was "nothing in the record" to suggest that his client would try to flee