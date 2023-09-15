PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asia stocks rally as China data buoys mood; dollar stays strong
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rallied 0.84%
Dollar holds steady, yuan rises on better-than-expected China data
The U.S. dollar index last stood somewhat lower at 105.32, but still near Thursday's six-month peak of 105.4
Oil set to rise for a third week on strong China economic data
Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $94.32
Gold set for second weekly drop on higher-for-longer rate jitters
Spot gold was steady at $1,910.85 per ounce
US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher on economic data; Arm soars in debut
The S&P 500 climbed 0.84% to end the session at 4,505.17 points
Binance.US legal and risk executives are leaving - WSJ
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June filed a civil complaint against the world's largest crypto exchange
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon