Asia stocks rally as China data buoys mood; dollar stays strong

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares rallied 0.84%

Dollar holds steady, yuan rises on better-than-expected China data

The U.S. dollar index last stood somewhat lower at 105.32, but still near Thursday's six-month peak of 105.4

Oil set to rise for a third week on strong China economic data

Brent crude futures rose 62 cents, or 0.7%, to $94.32

Gold set for second weekly drop on higher-for-longer rate jitters

Spot gold was steady at $1,910.85 per ounce

US Stocks: Wall Street ends higher on economic data; Arm soars in debut

The S&P 500 climbed 0.84% to end the session at 4,505.17 points

Binance.US legal and risk executives are leaving - WSJ

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in June filed a civil complaint against the world's largest crypto exchange

