Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia shares edge lower on rate hike worries, yen frail

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.21%

US Stocks: Dow, S&P gain with bank rally countering rate worries

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.76 points, or 0.8%, to 34,122.42

Brent oil set to notch first monthly gain this year on supply fears

Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.32

Yen weakens past key 145 per dollar level; yuan falls after China PMI data

The yen bottomed at 145.07 per dollar in early Asia trade

Gold holds near mid-March lows on higher Fed rate path ahead

Spot gold was steady at $1,907.78 per ounce

Fidelity spot bitcoin ETF application refiled with U.S. SEC

Bitcoin had struggled to gain traction after a series of crypto company meltdowns

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon