Asia shares edge lower on rate hike worries, yen frail
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.21%
US Stocks: Dow, S&P gain with bank rally countering rate worries
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 269.76 points, or 0.8%, to 34,122.42
Brent oil set to notch first monthly gain this year on supply fears
Brent crude futures for September delivery fell 19 cents, or 0.3%, to $74.32
Yen weakens past key 145 per dollar level; yuan falls after China PMI data
The yen bottomed at 145.07 per dollar in early Asia trade
Gold holds near mid-March lows on higher Fed rate path ahead
Spot gold was steady at $1,907.78 per ounce
Fidelity spot bitcoin ETF application refiled with U.S. SEC
Bitcoin had struggled to gain traction after a series of crypto company meltdowns
