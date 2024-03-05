Cairo – The consolidated net profits of Faisal Islamic Bank of Egypt declined by 6.90% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 4.42 billion in 2023 from EGP 4.75 billion.

The bank’s standalone revenues surged 26.50% YoY to EGP 23.35 billion last year from EGP 18.46 billion, according to unaudited financial indicators.

The earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 7.80% YoY to EGP 6,886 in 2023 from EGP 7,466.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

