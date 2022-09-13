Cairo – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of El Kahera El Watania Investment agreed to enter into commutative contracts with the National Company for Trading and Development (INTED).

The commutative contracts include the purchase of 666,670 shares of INTED’s shareholding in Assiut for Agricultural Development Company's capital for a total value of EGP 7.23 million or EGP 10.85 per share, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

During the first six months (6M) of the year, El Kahera El Watania turned to losses of EGP 1.52 million, against profits of EGP 26.71 million in the year-ago period, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).