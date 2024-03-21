Egypt’s EFG Holding is considering options including a partial IPO or increasing capital to new shareholders for some of its subsidiaries, particularly the fintech subsidiary Valu, according to a statement.

The Cairo-listed entity claimed record revenues for 2023 fuelled by its investment bank EFG Hermes and Valu.

“Adhering to the principle of disclosure and transparency, the company will disclose as soon as its board of directors makes a decision on this matter,” it said.

(Reporting by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

imogen.lillywhite@lseg.com