Most of the Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices edged higher at the end of Monday’s session, except for the EGX50 EWI index which slipped 0.02%, finishing the session at 1,820.39 points.

The benchmark EGX30 index added 0.5%, standing at 10,514.95 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) rose 0.1% to 1,843.52 points, while the EGX100 levelled up 0.12% to reach 2,775.02 points.

Trading volume amounted nearly to 290.599 million shares exchanged through 27,080 transactions at a turnover of EGP 586.331 million.

Market capitalization closed today’s trading session at EGP 688.824 billion.

Retail investors controlled 56.85% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 43.14% of trading.

Egyptian traders made up 62.68% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 13.74% and 23.58%, respectively.

Egyptian and Foreign traders were net sellers with EGP 12.995 million and EGP 4.485 million, respectively, while Arab investors were net buyers with EGP 17.48 million.

