Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) indices saw collective gains at Wednesday’s close, with a market capitalization of EGP 2.075 trillion.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.27%, ending the session at 30,485.63 points.

The small- and mid-cap EGX70 equal-weight index (EWI) added 0.44% to close the session at 7,102.96 points, while the EGX100 EWI grew by 0.81% at 10,158.05 points.

The Sharia-compliant index EGX33 went up by 0.93%, closing the session at 2,940.39 points.

Today’s trading saw 802.698 million shares exchanged over 101,036 transactions, garnering a turnover of EGP 3.569 billion.

Retail investors controlled 69.88% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors seized 30.11% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 83.67% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors accounted for 8.75% and 7.58%, respectively.

Egyptian investors were net sellers with EGP 73.961 million. Arab and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 33.218 million and EGP 40.743 million, respectively.

