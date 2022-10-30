Cairo – Taaleem Management Services achieved EGP 230.19 million in net earnings during fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, up from EGP 185.31 million in FY20/21, including minority shareholders’ rights.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.30 in FY21/22, compared to EGP 0.25 a year earlier, according to a bourse statement on Sunday.

The company’s revenues during the twelve-month period ended 31 August 2022 grew to EGP 617.85 million, compared to EGP 602.13 million a year earlier.

As for the standalone results, the company’s net profits rose to EGP 77.23 million during FY21/22, compared to EGP 30.50 million in the previous year.

In the meantime, the company’s board recommended distributing dividends to workers for FY21/22, subject to the general assembly’s approval. However, it proposed not to distribute dividends to shareholders for FY21/22.

In the first nine months (9M) of FY21/22, Taaleem logged consolidated net profits after tax of EGP 277.17 million, higher than EGP 228.39 million in the year-ago period.

In FY20/21, the listed firm posted consolidated net profits worth EGP 185.30 million, an annual hike of 28.70% from EGP 144 million.

