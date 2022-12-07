The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a block trading deal worth EGP 139.55 million on the shares of Sinai Cement.

The transaction was executed on 21.50 million of the company's shares, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

During the first nine months (9M) of 2022, the consolidated net losses of Sinai Cement narrowed to EGP 179.89 million, compared to EGP 333.71 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

In the meantime, the company’s standalone losses decreased to EGP 172.55 million during the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022 from EGP 325.79 million in the corresponding period in the previous year.

