Sharkia National Food Company (SNFC) has reported net profits after tax of EGP 220,031 during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, versus net losses of EGP 102,641 in the same quarter a year earlier, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

Net revenue declined to EGP 8.840 million during the first three months of 2023 from EGP 5.527 million during Q1 2022.

Sharkia National Food's main activities include feed manufacture and fattening cattle. The company operates three types of factories, such as poultry feed production factory, animal feed production factory, and cattle fattening farm.

