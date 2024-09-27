Egypt - Rekaz Holding for Financial Investments will subscribe to Medcap Securities’ capital increase by 9.5%, as per a disclosure by the Rekaz.

Rekaz stated that Medcap securities decided to raise its capital from EGP 21 million to EGP 26 million.

It is worth noting that Rekaz owns a 9.5% stake in Medcap.

Established in 2010, Rekaz’s activity covers trading in fertilizers as well as agricultural products and equipment, land reclamation and restoration, purchasing and selling properties, public trading and contracting, and import and export.

