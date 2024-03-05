Obour Land for Food Industries’ (OLFI) consolidated net profits after tax and non-controlling interest rose 1.8% year on year (YoY) in 2023 to EGP 470.697 million, compared to EGP 462.391 million, the firm stated on March 5th.

Consolidated sales climbed to EGP 7.202 billion last year from EGP 4.56 billion a year earlier.

Obour Land’s standalone net profits after tax came in at EGP 471.296 million in 2023, up from EGP 462.688 million in 2022.

Established in 1997 and listed in 2016, Obour Land for Food Industries is an Egypt-based manufacturing company, which is specialized in the production, processing, and packaging of white cheese.

