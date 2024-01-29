Cairo – Egyptian Satellites Company (NileSat) logged net profits after tax valued at $43.75 million in 2023, higher by 12.29% year-on-year (YoY) than $38.96 million.

Revenues amounted to EGP 101.82 million last year, up 1.97% from EGP 99.85 million in 2022, according to the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) reached $1.03 in the January-December 2023 period, an annual growth of 11.96% from $0.92.

As of 31 March 2023, the company’s net profits from continuing operations increased YoY to $7.47 million from $7.27 million.

