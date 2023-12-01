Cairo – Misr Fertilizers Production Company (Mopco) recorded EGP 5.22 billion in consolidated net profit during the first nine months (9M) of 2023, an annual rise from EGP 5.05 billion, including minority interest.

The sales hit EGP 13.24 billion in 9M-23, higher than EGP 12.34 billion in 9M-22, according to the financial statements.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 22.80 in the January-September 2023 period, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 22.08.

Total assets amounted to EGP 52.66 billion in 9M-23, versus EGP 43.80 billion as of 31 December 2022.

As of 30 September 2023, the standalone net profits after tax enlarged to EGP 5.15 billion from EGP 3.65 billion in 9M-22.

Financials for Q3-23

In the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm logged consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 1.25 billion, down YoY from EGP 1.32 billion, including non-controlling interest.

Revenues increased to EGP 3.82 billion in Q3-23 from EGP 3.61 billion in Q3-22, while the basic EPS fell to EGP 5.47 from EGP 5.78.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

