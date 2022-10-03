Mohandes Insurance (MOIN) reported a 1.21% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit attributable to the parent company during the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Sunday.

The company’s consolidated profits excluding minority interest reached EGP 125.798 million in FY 2021/2022, up from EGP 124.292 million a year earlier.

Total consolidated revenue grew to EGP 175.928 million in the FY ended on June 30th 2022 from EGP 152.439 million the year before.

It is worth highlighting that the company recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 95.03 million in FY 2021/2022, compared to EGP 88.15 million in FY 2020/2021.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).