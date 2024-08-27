Egypt - Marseilia Almasreia Alkhalegeya for Holding Investment’s (MAAL) net losses attributable to the parent company hit EGP 40.480 million in the first half (H1) of 2024, compared to net profits worth EGP 52.211 million, according to the company’s unaudited financial indicators on August 27th.

Revenues dropped 66.90% year on year (YoY) to EGP 45.770 million from EGP 138.296 million in H1 2023.

Marseilia is an Egypt-based company engaged in real estate property investment, development, and management.

