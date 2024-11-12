Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) has incurred a consolidated net loss attributable to the parent company worth EGP 66.119 million during the first nine months of 2024, versus net profits amounting to EGP 98.090 million in the same period a year earlier, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 12th.

Net sales dropped to EGP 319.207 million in the January-September period of 2024 from EGP 589.530 million in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the standalone net loss after tax totaled EGP 64.442 million during the period from January 1st to September 30th, against net profits of EGP 100.348 million.

Founded in 2002, Macro Group is a leading Egyptian cosmeceutical company based in Cairo.

