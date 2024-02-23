Cairo: Egyptian Chemical Industries (Kima)posted net profits after tax worth EGP 513.61 million in the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, down 15% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 604.44 million.

The revenues increased by 14% to EGP 3.20 billion in H1-23/24 from EGP 2.80 billion in H1-22/23, according to the financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.43 as of 31 December 2023, an annual decline of 15% from EFP 0.50.

In the three-month period that ended on 30 September 2023, Kima recorded 25% lower net profits after tax at EGP 350.46 million, compared to EGP 471.22 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).