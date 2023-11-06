Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries posted consolidated net profits valued at EGP 878.93 million in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, up year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 474.08 million, including minority interest.

The revenues increased to EGP 11.65 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 8.16 billion in 9M-22, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) amounted to EGP 0.93 in January-September 2023, up YoY from EGP 0.50.

Total assets reached EGP 7.72 billion in 9M-23, versus EGP 6.36 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Standalone Business

Juhayna shifted to standalone net losses after tax valued at EGP 2.76 million in 9M-23, against net profits worth EGP 81.15 million in the year-ago period.

Non-consolidated loss per share hit EGP 0.003 as of 30 September 2023, versus a profit per share of EGP 0.730 in 9M-22.

Financials for Q3-23

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2023, the consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 322.50 million, an annual leap from EGP 155.13 million, including non-controlling equity.

Sales jumped to EGP 4.50 billion in Q3-23 from EGP 2.99 billion a year earlier, while the EPS climbed to EGP 0.34 from EGP 0.16.

As for the standalone business, the net losses after tax plummeted to EGP 356,910 in July-September 2023 from EGP 1.98 million in Q3-22, while the loss per share went down to EGP 0.001 from EGP 0.002.

In the six-month period that ended on 30 June 2023, the consolidated net profits after tax hiked to EGP 556.43 from EGP 318.94 million in H1-22, including minority shareholders' rights.

