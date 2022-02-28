Egypt’s Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC) revealed that country is the second most targeted market for mergers and acquisitions deals globally after the US in 2021, according to the latest Baker McKenzie report.

The report highlighted that the total deals in 2021 amounted to about 233 deals, an increase of 49% over 2020, and the total value of these deals reached $9.9bn, an increase of 486%.

By focusing on the second half of last year, the report noted that December was the highest in the value of deals with about $653.8m, and October was the highest in the number of deals with about 31 deals. Healthcare was the most targeted sector in terms of deal value with a total of $1.6bn in 2021.

Deal volumes also increased, as the Egyptian market witnessed 116 deals during the second half of 2021, up from 111 deals — an increase of 38% compared to the same period last year.

In terms of transaction value, merger and acquisition deals worth $4.3bn were conducted in the first six months of 2021, compared to about $4bn in the first half of the previous year.

Furthermore, the second half of 2021 witnessed the completion of a number of the largest acquisitions deals during the year, the most prominent of which was the acquisition of the UAE alliance Aldar-ADQ consortium of an 85.5% stake in SODIC in a deal worth $338.2m.

Additionally, EFG Hermes and the Sovereign Fund of Egypt acquired a 76% stake in the Arab Investment Bank in a deal worth $241.9m.

