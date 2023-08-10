International Company for Leasing (Incolease) (ICLE) registered a net profit after tax of EGP 114.04 million in the first half (H1) of 2023, up by 91.54% year-on-year (YoY) from EGP 59.543 million, according to the financial income statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 10th.

Operating revenues reached EGP 427.737 million in H1 2023, compared to EGP 220.745 million in H1 2022.

Established in 1997, Incolease is an Egypt-based company engaged in the provision of customer service and personalized financial solutions.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).