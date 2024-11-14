Housing and Development Bank (HD Bank) posted a 98.1% year-on-year (YoY) hike in consolidated net profit after minority interest during the first nine months of 2024, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 14th.

The company’s consolidated net profit rose to EGP 9.409 billion in January-September from EGP 4.750 billion in the comparative period of 2023.

The lender garnered EGP 8.271 billion in standalone net profits after tax, up from EGP 4.419 billion.

HD Bank is an Egypt-based commercial and investment bank that operates in the housing and development sector. HD Bank also contributes to alleviating the housing problem through the establishment of an integrated group of housing projects across Egypt.

