Arab Finance: Golden Pyramids Plaza (GPPL) posted a 536.2% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profits after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, as per a disclosure.

The company recorded standalone net profits after tax of $39.414 million in Q1 2024, compared to $6.194 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone operating revenues climbed to $25.906 million from $22.832 million.

Established in 1991 and listed on EGX in 1997, Golden Pyramids Plaza operates within the consumer services sector focusing on hotels, resorts, and cruise lines.

