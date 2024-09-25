GMC Group for Industrial, Commercial, and Financial Investments (GMCI) reported a 9.39% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net losses after tax during the first half (H1) of 2024, according to a disclosure.

Net loss after tax amounted to EGP 207,513 in H1 2024, compared to EGP 189,703 in the same half a year ago.

The company did not register any revenues for the period.

Established in 1991, GMCI is primarily engaged in the provision of petroleum services, including trading in oil, and maintenance and repair of drilling equipment.

