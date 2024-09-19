The General Company for Silos and Storage’s (GSSC) net profits after tax rose 45.55% year on year (YoY) during the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the audited financial indicators.

Net profits after tax amounted to EGP 206.021 million last FY, up from EGP 141.543 million in the prior FY.

Meanwhile, revenues went up to EGP 1.341 billion from EGP 1.076 billion in FY 2022/2023.

GCSS is an Egypt-based company that operates in the food processing industry sector, particularly in the manufacture, trade, import, export, storage, packaging, and distribution of different types of grain and its derivatives, foodstuff, and yeast, as well as animal feed and its components.

