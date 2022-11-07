Cairo – The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced a block trading deal worth EGP 201.57 million on the shares of Ghabbour Auto (GB Auto).

The transaction was executed on 47.76 million of the company's shares, according to a stock exchange statement on Monday.

During the first six months (6M) of 2022, GB Auto achieved a net profit of EGP 1.09 billion, a year-on-year (YoY) jump of 34.80% when compared to EGP 811.6 million, including minority shareholders’ rights.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).