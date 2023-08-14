Cairo – The consolidated net profit after tax of Egyptian Media Production City Company (EMPC) reached EGP 259.52 million in the first half (H1) of 2023.

The registered net profits were higher by 148.90% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 104.27 million, according to the financial results.

Revenues stood at EGP 441.12 million during January-June 2023, an annual surge of 49.88% from EGP 294.32 million.

The basic earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 1.23 in H1-23, versus EGP 0.49 in the year-ago period.

Standalone Business

During the first six months (6M) of 2023, EMPC posted a 99.11% YoY hike in standalone net profit after tax to EGP 200.29 million, compared to EGP 100.59 million.

Non-consolidated revenues enlarged by 30.44% to EGP 370.95 million as of 30 June 2023 from EGP 284.39 million a year earlier, whereas the basic EPS climbed to EGP 0.95 from EGP 0.48.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm achieved consolidated net profit after tax valued at EGP 165.91 million, a 228.99% leap from EGP 50.43 million in Q1-22.

