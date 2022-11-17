The net profits after tax of Emaar Misr for Development enlarged to EGP 4.89 billion in the first nine months (9M) of 2022, compared to EGP 2.81 billion in 9M-21.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 1.05 in 9M-22, up from EGP 0.56 in 9M-21, according to the consolidated and standalone income statements.

The EGX-listed firm generated revenues worth EGP 11.71 billion in January-September 2022, higher than EGP 7.62 billion during the same period in the previous year.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2022, the company’s net profits after tax surged to EGP 1.81 billion from EGP 1.48 billion in Q3-21, while the revenues hiked to EGP 4.68 billion from EGP 3.83 billion.

Meanwhile, the basic and diluted EPS rose to EGP 0.39 in Q3-22 from EGP 0.30 in the year-ago period.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, Emaar Misr reported consolidated net profits worth EGP 3.08 billion, an annual leap of 131.55%from EGP 1.33 billion, including minority shareholders’ rights.

