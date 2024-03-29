Cairo – The ordinary general meeting (OGM) of the Export Development Bank of Egypt (EBank) approved the distribution of EGP 2.45 billion in cash dividends for 2023, according to a bourse filing.

EBank’s consolidated net profits after tax hit EGP 3.40 billion in 2023, up from EGP 1.33 billion a year earlier.

The bank’s total assets surged to EGP 118.42 billion last year from EGP 98.32 billion in 2022.

