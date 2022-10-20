East Delta Flour Mills’ (EDFM) ordinary general meeting (OGM) approved the distribution of EGP 84 million, or EGP 14 per share, in cash dividends for the fiscal year (FY) 2021/2022, according to a filing to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on Wednesday.

It is worth noting that net profit after tax stood at EGP 128.87 million in FY 2021/2022, compared to a profit of EGP 127.192 million in FY 2020/2021.

East Delta Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, processing, warehousing, packaging, import, export, and distribution of different types of grains, grain derivatives, and substitutes. The company also produces such products as bread and pasta.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).