E-finance for Digital and Financial Investments (EFIH) posted a 76.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in standalone net profits in the first half (H1) of 2023, the company disclosed on September 17th.

Standalone net profits hit EGP 390.223 million in H1 2023, up from EGP 221.215 million in H1 2022.

Meanwhile, the firm grew revenues of EGP 362.221 million from January through June, versus EGP 217.631 million over the same period of last year.

The company reported earlier a 49.76% YoY jump in consolidated net profit excluding minority interest for H1 2023.

Founded in 2005, e-finance is the first fintech platform in Egypt and a leading digital payment infrastructure developer.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).