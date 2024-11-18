Arabian Food Industries Company’s (Domty) consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company rose 15.04% year on year (YoY) during the first nine months of 2024, according to the company’s financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 18th.

The company has recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 407.577 million in the nine-month period, compared to EGP 354.295 million in the corresponding period of 2023.

Consolidated sales surged to EGP 6.890 billion in the first nine months of the year from EGP 5.179 billion in the year-ago period.

As per the standalone financial statement, Domty recorded net profits after tax of EGP 405.655 million from January to September 2024, compared to EGP 411.042 million in the same period of 2023.

Domty is an Egypt-based company engaged in the production and sale of dairy products, including cheese products, such as Tetra Pak cheese, plastic tubes cheese, mozzarella cheese, and spread cheese, as well as milk products and juices.

