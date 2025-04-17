Arab Finance: Heibco for Commercial Investments & Real Estate Development (HBCO)registered net profits worth EGP 41.638 million in 2024, an annual leap of 4,616.10% from EGP 882,910, as per the financial results.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 1.04 at the end of December 2024, while the revenues hit EGP 331.414 million.

Heibco is a public joint-stock company operating in the fields of commercial investments and real estate development.

