Arab Finance: Arab Developers Holding registered 6.08% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profitsattributable to the parent company at EGP 92.474 million in 2024, as per the financial indicators.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 98.470 million at the end of December 2023.

Revenues rose to EGP 1.643 billion last year from EGP 1.264 billion in 2023, while the earnings per share (EPS) declined to EGP 0.01 from EGP 0.08.

Meanwhile, the standalone net profits plummeted to EGP 43.787 million in 2024 from EGP 87.322 million a year earlier. Non-consolidated EPS shrank to EGP 0.0048 from EGP 0.0097.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).