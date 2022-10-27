Cairo – The net profits after tax of Delta Sugar soared by 79% during the first nine months (9M) of 2022, reaching EGP 735.21 million from EGP 411.63 million in the same period a year earlier.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) recorded EGP 4.21 in the nine-month period ended 30 September 2022, up 78% from 2.36 in the year-ago period, according to a recent stock exchange statement.

The company’s revenues stood at EGP 3.08 billion during the January-September this year, a 24% surge from EGP 2.49 billion in the corresponding period in 2021.

In the first half (H1) of 2022, EGX-listed Delta Sugar’s net profits after tax reached EGP 544 million, an annual rise of 58% from EGP 343.89 million.

The company’s revenues amounted to EGP 2.50 billion during the first six months (6M) of 2022, a 120% year-on-year (YoY) leap from EGP 1.13 billion.

