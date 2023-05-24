Copper for Commercial Investment and Real Estate Development (COPR) reported a 2.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net losses after tax for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 24th.

Net losses after tax amounted to EGP 1.716 million in Q1 2023, compared to a loss of EGP 1.677 million in Q1 2022.

Established in 1985, the company undertakes all activities related to real estate such as contracting and technical and engineering supervision, as well as conducting feasibility studies and drawing engineering designs for itself and third parties.

