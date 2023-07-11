Cairo – Cleopatra Hospitals Group (CHG) posted consolidated net profits amounting to EGP 106.58 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, versus EGP 102.42 million in Q1-22, including minority shareholders' rights.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.07 in January-March 2023 from EGP 0.06 in the year-ago period, according to the income statements.

The revenue stood at EGP 776.85 million in Q1-23, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 636.90 million.

Standalone Financial Results

Cleopatra Hospitals Group generated EGP 58.79 million in standalone net profit after tax in the first three months (3M) of 2023, an annual decline from EGP 71.30 million.

Non-consolidated revenues jumped to EGP 317.64 million in Q1-23 from EGP 287.29 million in Q1-22, while the basic and diluted EPS retreated to EGP 0.04 from EGP 0.05.

Last year, the EGX-listed firm recorded a drop in consolidated net profit after tax to EGP 356.73 million from EGP 410.67 million in 2021, including minority interest.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).